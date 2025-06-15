Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,511 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

