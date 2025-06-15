Tenon Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

