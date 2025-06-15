Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.4% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,312 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,032,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

