Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 116.5% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:BA opened at $200.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.