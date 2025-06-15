Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

NYSE DE opened at $509.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

