Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Boosted by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 132,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

