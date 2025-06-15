Aries Wealth Management Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 704.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

