FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $223.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.