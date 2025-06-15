Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,072 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $276.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.78.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

