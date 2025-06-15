888 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors raised its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $276.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $283.06.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

