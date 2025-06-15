Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.25 and traded as low as $29.50. Tecsys shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 305 shares.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.