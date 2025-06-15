Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

