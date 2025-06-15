Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.49. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 5,173 shares trading hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Down 4.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

