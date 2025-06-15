Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as low as $15.96. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 257,671 shares changing hands.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

