Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.10. Findev shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 118 shares.

Findev Trading Down 17.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Findev’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 43.02%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.