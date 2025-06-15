Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,713.11 ($36.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($38.02). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 2,655 ($36.05), with a volume of 1,838 shares.

Bioventix Stock Down 3.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,713.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,939.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventix

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.19%.

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 31 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($35.74) per share, with a total value of £815.92 ($1,107.83). 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bioventix

(Get Free Report)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.