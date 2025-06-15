Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXPGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,713.11 ($36.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($38.02). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 2,655 ($36.05), with a volume of 1,838 shares.

Bioventix Stock Down 3.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,713.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,939.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix (LON:BVXPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 31 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($35.74) per share, with a total value of £815.92 ($1,107.83). 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

