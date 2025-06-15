Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.76 ($8.18) and traded as high as GBX 622 ($8.45). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.42), with a volume of 28,870 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 602.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 61.84 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.0758483 earnings per share for the current year.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

