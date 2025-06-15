American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 31,012 shares.
American Bio Medica Trading Up 9,900.0%
American Bio Medica Company Profile
American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.
