ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Stock Down 1.8%

EZJ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

