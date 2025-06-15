Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,139. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.