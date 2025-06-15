Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,139. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.
Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD 50 ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period.
Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile
The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.
