Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,154 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

