Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 45.1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 413,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 262,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,511. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.