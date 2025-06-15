Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Declines By 44.9%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 4,689,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,772,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FMCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,486. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

