Short Interest in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Declines By 44.4%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:BKF traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.79. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.