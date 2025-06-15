Short Interest in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Declines By 44.4%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.
iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Down 1.4%
NYSEARCA:BKF traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.79. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.40.
About iShares MSCI BIC ETF
iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).
