Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 233.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,770 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 752.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
