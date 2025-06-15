Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $27.11 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,790,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,461,710,000 after purchasing an additional 698,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,441,000 after purchasing an additional 528,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,490,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,599,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

