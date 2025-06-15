ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 302,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

