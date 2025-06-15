Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 345,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

