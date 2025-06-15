Southland Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.