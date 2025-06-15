MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.08 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after acquiring an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $867,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $317.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.38. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.