Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 89.3% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 173.5% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.