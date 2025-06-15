Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 863.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $613.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.