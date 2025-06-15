Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $613.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

