American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4%

AMT stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.08.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

