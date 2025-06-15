Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4%

American Tower stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

