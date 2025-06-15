Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 124,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

