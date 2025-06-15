Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

