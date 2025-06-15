American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.41 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

