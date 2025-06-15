American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock worth $215,448,358 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.20, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.