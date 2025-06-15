7,416 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.