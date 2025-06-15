Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 691,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 139,894 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.