Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$8.84. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 140,882 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRE. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$619.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 4,568 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$36,485.07. Also, Senior Officer Francesco Barbara bought 13,300 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. Insiders have purchased 63,882 shares of company stock valued at $490,287 over the last 90 days. 11.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

