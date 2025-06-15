4,262 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Sfm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.7%

SHW opened at $335.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.16 and a 200-day moving average of $351.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $292.27 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

