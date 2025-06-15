Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.79 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.62). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.62), with a volume of 180,872 shares trading hands.
Galliford Try Stock Up 1.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The stock has a market cap of £410.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.79.
About Galliford Try
Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.
