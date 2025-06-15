Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

