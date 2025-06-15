Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,407,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $420.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.73. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $436.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

