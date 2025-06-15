Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.10 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.68). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 673,088 shares changing hands.

Marshalls Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £675.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.44%.

In other news, insider Simon Bourne sold 14,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total value of £33,293.76 ($45,205.38). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Featured Stories

