Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$6.16. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 7,995,265 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.05.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

