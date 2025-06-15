Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

