Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $11.63. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 354,075 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,415.88. This represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $57,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $236,482.36. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.